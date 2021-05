Data and analytics are already shaping the way market develops connection between buyers and sellers for many product and services. These platforms are also meeting the unmet demand in transportation industry. For instance, conventional taxicabs relied on hand waving signal mechanism – a passenger waving hands to the empty cabs in the street. This process has created significant demand in the transportation industry. Growth in hailing business has created an urge for different business model to emerge. This business model combines the use of digital platforms with location based navigation technology to instantly meet the needs of passengers in close proximity. This is just a niche example of the model of disruption fueled by predictive analytics and simulation.