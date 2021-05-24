Delivering "Serendipity": Seemingly Random Product Discovery, Aided by Technology
Netflix knows you are tired of choice. The streaming service recently introduced what might be the perfect hack: a shuffle button that eliminates choice and plays a randomly selected program for the consumer. Under COVID-19 restrictions, the newly homebound were happy to have so many programming options, but this faded over time. A new Journal of Marketing study suggests that being able to choose can backfire because deliberate choice erases the magic of serendipity.www.ama.org