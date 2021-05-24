newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Delivering "Serendipity": Seemingly Random Product Discovery, Aided by Technology

By Aekyoung Kim, Felipe M. Affonso, Juliano Laran, Kristina M. Durante
ama.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix knows you are tired of choice. The streaming service recently introduced what might be the perfect hack: a shuffle button that eliminates choice and plays a randomly selected program for the consumer. Under COVID-19 restrictions, the newly homebound were happy to have so many programming options, but this faded over time. A new Journal of Marketing study suggests that being able to choose can backfire because deliberate choice erases the magic of serendipity.

www.ama.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Marketing Communications#Rutgers University#Product Marketing#Discovery Channel#Discovery Communications#Random Encounters#Journal Of Marketing#University Of Basel#University Of Florida#Rutgers Business School#Marketplace Serendipity#Random Chance#Marketing Study#Functional Music#Surprising Consumers#Multiple Consumer Domains#Marketplace Encounters#Randomness#Marketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Netflix
Related
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Global Smart Advisor Market Analysis By Growth and Forecast 2021-2027: Artificial Solutions, IBM Watson, Naunce Communications, EGain Coporation, Creative Virtual Pvt, etc.

Predicting Growth Scope: Global Smart Advisor Market. The new writing on the Global Smart Advisor Market is intended to offer significant bits of knowledge about the market space which incorporates, significant industry share over the conjecture time span, just as it offers gauge of the development pace of the business circle over the investigation time span. Further it recommends alternate courses of action to the business players to emerge from the awful emergency and construct the benefit gains over the investigation time period.
Technologyaithority.com

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Shares AI Insights With Corporate Legal Departments

Market-leading solutions provider outlines what drives improved outcomes for legal bill review. The artificial intelligence (AI) that powers legal bill review is rapidly changing how corporate legal departments (CLDs) leverage technology to reach robust compliance and cost-savings expectations. To help them achieve their business goals, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions has outlined how CLDs can identify and differentiate recent AI advancements in its latest electronic book (eBook), “Not all AI is the Same – Understanding What Drives AI Leadership in Legal Bill Review.”
Cell Phonescstoredecisions.com

Study: Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Key to Customer Loyalty

Digital design brand consultants Mobiquity released results this week of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report that explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores, as well as how the engagement affects loyalty, order frequency, and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly...
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Drug Discovery Technologies Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Abbott, GE Healthcare, Albany Molecular Research, Luminex

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drug Discovery Technologies Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drug Discovery Technologies market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drug Discovery Technologies Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Hunter Technology Presents Updated Product Strategy and Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company"), a developer of digital marketplaces for global energy trading, is pleased to share an update on development progress of its product OilExchange and the release of its latest investor deck.
Real Estatemartechseries.com

Chime and Revaluate Combine AI-driven Technologies to Deliver Next Level Lead Conversions

Chime Technologies, an award-winning sales acceleration system for the real estate industry, and Revaluate, a data company that reveals likely movers, announced the two companies have joined forces to help real estate professionals zero in on the leads that have the highest propensity to transact and bolster conversions. Both solutions are highly regarded for their innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. By integrating capabilities directly into the Chime platform, the partnership will combine lead insights from within the Chime system with real-world data sources from Revaluate’s proprietary database to pinpoint the hottest leads. To learn more, check out our blog post.
Technologyaithority.com

Keysight Technologies Expands Relationship with Ansys to Deliver Wireless Design Workflow Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an expanded collaboration with Ansys to integrate Keysight’s PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) RFPro environment with Ansys HFSS electromagnetic simulation. As a result of this...
MarketsShareCast

Learning Technologies trading in line as recent acquisitions deliver

Digital learning and talent management company Learning Technologies (LTG) updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, reporting that the current year had started well. The AIM-traded firm, which was holding its annual general meeting, said so far in 2021 its performance was in line with management expectations, despite the weakening of the dollar against sterling.
College Station, TXalbuquerqueexpress.com

Enzolytics Announces the Discovery of Conserved, Immutable Target Sites on HTLV-1 and Plans To Commence Production of Monoclonal Antibodies Targeting These Sites

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (the 'Company') today announced it has identified conserved, expectedly immutable sites on the HTLV-1 virus against which it will produce targeted anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). There are no effective vaccines against HTLV-1 and no antiviral drugs available for treating infections caused by the virus. Utilizing the Company's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodology, conserved target sites have now been identified against which fully human anti-HTLV-1 monoclonal antibodies will be produced in its lab on the campus of Texas A&M University in the University's Institute for Preclinical Studies. The Company's own Artificial Intelligence team continues to identify the critical sites on viruses against which monoclonal antibodies will be produced to treat infectious viral diseases. Experts recognize the significance of producing multiple monoclonal antibodies targeting multiple conserved sites as a necessary approach to effective therapy. This allows the administration of a 'cocktail' of antibodies, all targeting conserved and expectedly immutable sites.
Businessmeddeviceonline.com

Clearlake Capital-Backed TEAM Technologies Acquires PDC, A Skin-Contacting Technologies And Infection Prevention Products Specialist

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens TEAM Technologies’ Position in the Healthcare Specialty Manufacturing Market. MORRISTOWN, Tenn. and CHINO, Calif. – TEAM Technologies, Inc. (“TEAM”), a growth-oriented North American engineering solutions and specialty manufacturer focused on serving healthcare end markets, announced today that it has acquired Precision Die Cutting, LLC (“PDC”), a medical specialty manufacturer specializing in skin-contacting technologies and infection prevention products. TEAM is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), which acquired the company in 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Technologyglobaldomainsnews.com

Technology

German watchdog Prohibits Facebook from processing WhatsApp Information. A German solitude regulator prohibited Facebook on Tuesday from collecting data on WhatsApp users, mentioning an upgrade to its privacy policy which breaches strict European data protection guidelines by enabling access to more info about the chat app's users LONDON... String of...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Gadget Discovery Club review: This subscription box delivers a mystery gadget to your door each month

Receiving things in the post is the great leveller: from the lowliest serf to the bitcoin squillionaire aboard his megayacht, we all get the same tiny thrill from hearing the doorbell ring and finding a mystery parcel hastily concealed under the welcome mat by a busy courier. Everybody loves stuff. And when that stuff is a complete surprise, and not just the dishwasher tablets you forgot you ordered? Well even better. That rush of excitement is a big part of why subscription boxes are exploding in popularity. For a monthly fee you can receive a package containing something weird and...
Softwareaithority.com

Aruba and Zebra Technologies Deliver Unmatched Visibility into Mobile User Experiences, Application Performance, and Network Operations

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced the availability of an embedded solution for mobile devices that delivers unmatched real-time visibility into roaming user experiences and application performance. Developed with Zebra Technologies, an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, the Aruba User Experience Insight (UXI) AI software agent embedded in Zebra mobile computers analyzes real-time voice and data traffic and proactively flags issues that could affect application, Wi-Fi connectivity, roaming, and voice performance. The early warning provided by Aruba UXI informs remedial actions so that business-critical applications and end user experiences are not impacted. The result is higher up-time, increased productivity, and more expeditious problem remediation.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

Leostream Partners with Academia Technology Group to Deliver Remote Access Solutions to Universities Throughout Europe

WALTHAM, Mass. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Leostream, a global leader in secure, hybrid remote access solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Academia Technology Group to deliver remote access solutions for higher education and universities across Europe. This partnership enables the two companies, who have been instrumental in facilitating remote access for universities in the UK, to continue to provide remote access solutions as institutions adapt to changing student demands and hybrid learning models.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Aryballe Unveils Unified Digital Olfaction Product Based on Silicon Photonics Technology

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Aryballe, the pioneer in digital olfaction, today announced the launch of its most significant advancement in digital olfaction to-date, NeOse Advance and Aryballe Suite. NeOse Advance is the first product based on Aryballe’s silicon photonics-based platform. It detects, records and recognizes data more reliably and consistently than other eNose solutions on the market. NeOse Advance enables customers to leverage digital olfaction technology across more applications and markets, such as personal care, home care, and food manufacturing.
Softwareenterprisesecuritymag.com

How Risk Management Technology Enhances Productivity

Conducting risk assessments, due diligence, and monitoring helps firms identify and mitigate financial, regulatory, and reputational risk. FREMONT, CA: One of the significant potential time-savers for risk management professionals is technology. From initial risk evaluations before onboarding a new client to ongoing risk monitoring to surface threats more rapidly, the power of artificial intelligence and innovative analytics show considerable promise. Here are the tools to help firms identify and mitigate financial, regulatory, and reputational risks.
FitnessT3.com

The future of fitness: how technology can help us boost performance and aid recovery

It’s always amusing to re-watch old sci-fi movies to see how they used to imagine people working out ‘in the future’. Fictional characters in these movies exercise in futuristic, printed shoes, wear technology that enhances concentration and drink shakes that are tailored to their DNA. But what if I told you that all of this is actually already available to us, mere mortals, right now? Welcome to the future!
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Booster's Proprietary Fleet Analytics Technology Delivers Energy Usage Data For Smarter Fleet Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the technology platform for mobile energy delivery, today announces the 2020 energy usage and emissions results from its fleet services. Using Booster Insights ™, Booster's proprietary fleet telematics technology, the company helped more than 650 of its customers save an annual cumulative $12.5 million in energy costs, avoid 500,000 vehicle miles traveled, and avert more than 3 million pounds of CO 2 emissions.