Santa Fe Symphony Presents: Tate Meets Mozart
Santa Fe Symphony presents Tate Meets Mozart 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30. Experience Santa Fe Symphony musicians performing Mozart’s masterful Flute Quartet No. 1, Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s Raccoon Talk for Solo Violin, Cherokee and Quapaw composer Louis Ballard’s Ritmo Indio, Francisco Braga’s A Sonorous Dialogue to the Moon, the world premiere of Alfredo Rolando Ortiz’s Habanera Gris, arranged by Tyler Emerson for Harp and Vocals and more.ladailypost.com