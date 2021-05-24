newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

AG Balderas: Grand Jury Indictment Of Counselor Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars From Medicaid Program

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 5 days ago

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced today that the Office of the Attorney General secured a grand jury indictment against Cathy Chidester of Drop In Counseling for defrauding the State’s Medicaid program, among other charges. Chidester is accused of illegally billing the program, spanning Sept. 1,...

ladailypost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Indictment#State Attorney General#Federal Charges#Felony Charges#Grand Jury#Ag#Drop In Counseling#New Mexicans#Mfcu#Fy#The State Of New Mexico#Fraud#Investigation#Multiple Counts#Obstruction#Federal Fiscal Year#Healthcare#Identity#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Advocacywvtm13.com

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Politicsyouthtoday.org

Ban On Juvenile Life Without Parole Fails In New Mexico

A bill that would have prohibited life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles has failed to become law in New Mexico, exposing deep rifts between those seeking judicial reform and victim advocates. Seventy-five New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before...
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Attorney in Las Cruces whistleblower suit seeks exit from case

LAS CRUCES - Ben Furth, a local attorney who had been representing Stephanie Zorie, a former senior assistant city attorney, in a whistleblower lawsuit against the City of Las Cruces, is seeking to leave the case. Zorie, who filed suit against the city in November, alleged she was retaliated against,...
Albuquerque, NMFox News

Three suspected Aryan Brotherhood members fatally shot in New Mexico

Three suspected members of the Aryan Brotherhood were fatally shot last week in New Mexico, a report said. The men were involved in a shooting last Wednesday and were later dropped off in a car at a hospital in Albuquerque by a fourth man with apparent ties to the prison gang, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing court records.
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Santa Fe, NMkrwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 223 new cases, totaling 200,650

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 223 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 112 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Las Cruces, NMtribuneledgernews.com

Las Cruces seeks residents' thoughts on proposed plastic bag ban

LAS CRUCES - The city is asking its residents what they think about the idea of banning plastic grocery bags. The City of Las Cruces launched a survey May 11, which lasts until May 24, to gauge the community's thoughts on the city's proposal to ban single-use plastic bags at most businesses and mandate that retailers who offer a more sustainable option — like paper or biodegradable film bags — charge customers a 10-cent fee per bag.
Doña Ana County, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Mother charged in baby Kamilah case denied bond

LAS CRUCES - Danielle Lujan, charged with reckless abuse of a child resulting in the death of 5-month-old Kamilah Hernandez and failure to report child abuse or neglect, was denied bond in district court Thursday afternoon. Kamilah died April 19 from injuries consistent with long-term child abuse. A detective called...
Doña Ana County, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

COVID-19 Update: Thursday, May 13

New Mexico (population: 2.11 million) May 12: 200,232 cases (196 new); 3,367,651 tests; 133 hosp; 4,111 died; 185,385 rec; 7-day positive rate: 2.57%. May 10: 199,901 cases; 570 new (May 8-10); 3,355,720 tests; 143 hospitalized; 4,106 died; 185,033 recovered. May 5: Total cases: 198,781; total tests: 3,311,113; hospitalized: 144; deaths:...
Doña Ana County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico adds 196 coronavirus cases

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 196 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative caseload to 200,232. Health officials also reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 — two in San Juan County and one in Doña Ana County — to bring the statewide toll to 4,111.
Doña Ana County, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Boyfriend charged in baby Kamilah's death given $25,000 bond

LAS CRUCES - A man charged with child abuse resulting in the death of an infant was granted potential release from the Doña Ana County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond Tuesday. Israel Ramirez, 23, is accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 5-month-old daughter, Kamilah Hernandez, last...