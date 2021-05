The Litecoin price is following the bearish movement as the coin falls below the 9-day moving average and touches the low of $296. LTC/USD is currently changing hands at $306.74 as the coin is down 1.31% on a day-to-day basis. However, the Litecoin price is trying to recover from the intraday low of $296.87, but the upside momentum is slow. More so, the Litecoin price now continues to move within a short-term bearish trend amid low volatility. Meanwhile, if the market regains positive momentum, LTC/USD price may continue to respect the channel pattern. Otherwise, more breakdowns may play out.