Rebuilding Relationships: 5 Ways to Connect Deeply Through the Pandemic & Beyond

Earlier this week I had a conversation with a client’s family member about relationships. This particular client has a good support system with family who actively participates in her care. I had expressed my view of how beautiful their relationship was. As a social worker, in a predominantly geriatric field of care, I don’t always see these relationships. Much of the time, our elderly loved ones age alone. Their spouses have passed, their children and grandchildren have families of their own, they watch the generations roll over and they say goodbye to many that they know and care about. The world around them has changed so much that it can be overwhelming to participate in. For someone to have a support system is something I get excited about. . I have seen more people be unintentionally forgotten than cared for. As I explained to my client’s family member, a very helpful aspect to having personal care services is that the agency aide can assist the client with activities of daily living, which can in turn relieve the family of caregiving burdens and allows them to spend quality time with their loved one. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. The agency personal care aide may be all some people have as a support system. Relationships may not always be healthy or even safe with family and friends if they exist at all. Aides fall into the places of missing relationships and they become life family to their clients. This also can be beautiful.