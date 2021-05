If you drive on Moline's 41st Street, you'll see compliant high school boys and girls who have been properly trained by their liberal teachers (a redundancy) to always wear their masks, even outside. But our "educators," who really don't want to be at school anyway, as evidenced by their dumb students and half-days, now want to extend their control, and that's what mask-wearing and shutdowns are all about if you're a Democrat, to the kids parents and grandparents.