The 25-meter-long (82-foot-long) transparent Sky Pool that links two apartment blocks at the Embassy Gardens development at Nine Elms by EcoWorld Ballymore in London has just opened. It will allow residents and their guests to swim 35-meters (115-feet) in the air while taking in panoramic views of the city, including the US Embassy building. One thing to note is that the pool wasn’t built in Europe, but rather Colorado before being transported 5,000 miles to its final destination near the Thames. Read more for two videos and additional information.