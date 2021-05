The government’s delayed environment reforms have been branded “a bit meh” by a Labour MP as they cleared the House of Commons.The Environment Bill covers a wide range of issues from air and water pollution through to wildlife habitats and biodiversity.The bill had been delayed multiple times due to a lack of parliamentary time and Covid-19. It will write environmental principles in UK law for the first time, following Brexit.Environment minister Rebecca Pow has described it as “the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on Earth”.But shadow environment secretary Luke Pollard was markedly less impressed, telling the Commons: “This bill is OK, it’s...