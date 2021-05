Mountain Home High School held its Creative Arts Awards on Tuesday, April 27th with limited entry due to the Covid restrictions. When I first arrived at the school, being it did not start until 7 p.m. and it had already been a very long day, I thought I’d gather a small bit of information and after partnering with student Kyle Wasdas, taking all the pictures for me in case I could not make it, I could get them the next day. I have to tell you, from beginning to end, I did not leave. We have some extremely talented young people in our schools, and teachers, parents, and their student peers were there to cheers them on that evening as they received their awards.