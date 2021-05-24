newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blake Shelton Shares Where He Listens to His New Music First

wbwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton just released his new album Body Language last Friday (5/21). He shares where he listens to his new music first to make sure it is ready to be released, and “i” think you might be surprised. “When I complete a recording, normally the first place I listen to...

www.wbwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Believe It Or Not#New Music#Tiny Music#Bloomington Normal#Song#Happy#B104#Body Language
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFL995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Blake Shelton's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Blake Shelton is releasing his new album, Body Language, on May 21st, and the country star is celebrating a day early during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party. Body Language is Shelton's 12th full-length studio album and follows 2017's Texoma Shore. The new album showcases 12 new songs, including "Minimum Wage," "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani, as well as a guest appearance from The Swon Brothers on the project's title track.
CelebritiesWNCY

Blake Shelton will interview himself on TikTok’s Headstream to celebrate Body Language’s release day

Blake Shelton’s 12th studio project, Body Language, arrives on May 21, and the country star will celebrate its release with an interview unlike any he’s done before. That’s because the interviewer will be none other than Blake himself. The singer will be a guest on TikTok’s Headstream, an interactive livestream that launched on the platform early this year, which features an artist as both host and guest as fans listen in and engage with a live chat.
Musicblairgarner.com

Blake Shelton’s New Album Body Language is Available Now

Blake Shelton’s new album Body Language is out now!. This is Blake’s 12th studio album, and while it’s coming out on the heels of 2020, he says that this is not a “quarantine” album per say, “You know, I can’t sit here and say that this album was created during the pandemic, because it dates back way further than that. We’ve actually been working on this album for probably over 2 years now…I think, and we’ve recorded parts of it in Nashville, Oklahoma, Los Angeles…some of it out on the road that I don’t even remember where we were. But we were definitely able to focus in and finish the album during this pandemic. I think we only actually recorded 3 songs during the pandemic…believe it or not. Just been waiting for the right time to release this music.”
Celebrities94.1 Duke FM

Blake Shelton will resume his Friends and Heroes Tour in late summer 2021

More than a year after he had to call off his Friends and Heroes Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blake Shelton is returning to the road — right where he left off. “…When the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” the singer recounts. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.”
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

New Blake Shelton tour includes BOK Center show

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton is returning to the road with a Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour that makes a Friday, Sept. 24 stop at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10 and will be available online at bokcenter.com. A news release announcing the...
MusicMorning Sun

New Music: Blake Shelton, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Pop Evil, more...

Checking out this week's new music releases... Gary LeVox, "One On One" (Big Machine): The Rascal Flatts singer stays on the spiritual trip on this solo EP, collaborating on its five tracks with MercyMe, Breland, Jonathan McReynolds and his daughter Brittany LeVox. Pop Evil, "Versatile" (eOne): The Michigan rock powerhouse...
CelebritiesPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Blake Shelton Loses a Song Lyric Challenge to ‘The Voice’ Coaches — on a Gwen Stefani Song

Blake Shelton and the rest of The Voice's coaches made a stop on coach Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday (May 17), as the show's Season 20 advances towards its final episodes. While they were there, the four coaches teamed up for a game of "Throw Me a Line," dividing into two teams and racing each other to be the first to guess popular song titles based on their lyrics.
Omaha, NEfroggyweb.com

Blake Shelton Tour!

Blake Shelton is reviving his “Friends and Heroes” tour, which COVID shut down. It picks up August 18th in Omaha, Nebraska and runs through October 2nd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trace Adkins, Martina McBride, Lindsay Ell, and Tracy Byrd will open select shows. Details are at BlakeShelton2021.com.
Theater & Dancekfdi.com

Country Music Minute-Morgan is Back, Carrie Collaborates, Old Dominion’s New Single and Blake Shelton’s 1st Dance Song | JJ Hayes | KFDI

The Country Music Minute is full of surprises today. Morgan Wallen surprised fans in Nashville, Carrie Underwood dropped a surprise collaboration, You’ll be surprised how much you like Old Dominion’s song and Blake Shelton surprised us all with the song he and Gwen chose for their first dance. However, I can’t tell if he’s being serious or not…..typical Blake, THAT’S no surprise.