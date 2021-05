When listening to the radio, it can sometimes be hard to tell one artist apart from another when all the songs seem to have the same sound and beat. But one artist who never sounds like anyone else is country superstar Eric Church. Delivering his unique sound and heartfelt tunes, Church is back with “Heart,” his seventh studio album, the first of the triple album release “Heart,” out on April 16, “&” on April 20, and “Soul,” on April 23.