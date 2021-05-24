Simone Biles Nails Vault Move Never Performed By a Female Gymnast in Competition
Simone Biles was already one of the best gymnasts alive, but she recently proved just how epic she is. The Tokyo Olympics Twitter page shared footage of her practicing a gymnast moved called the Yurchenko double pike before the recent U.S. Classic competition. Per Glamour, that is a “vault trick that involves a round-off onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault and a double pike flip.”www.987thebull.com