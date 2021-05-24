Simone Biles Nails Vault Move Never Performed By a Female Gymnast in Competition

Gymnastics phenomenon Simone Biles easily won the 2021 U.S. Classic all-around title debuting a new, revolutionary vault along the way. After successfully performing a mind-boggling Yurchenko double pike vault in podium training yesterday, all eyes were on Biles’ performance today at the U.S. Classic where she made the debut of the vault official. The reigning World and Olympic all-around champion executed the vault with easy taking a large leaping step backwards on the landing and receiving a 16.1 for it from a maximum of 16.6. “It was very exciting competing it because I’ve been working so hard on it in the gym, and to finally put it out in a competition was really nice, so I feel pretty confident going into championships”, the 24-year-old Biles reflected afterwards.