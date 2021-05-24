newsbreak-logo
Lochgelly High School’s community officer ready to play role for kids

By Mark Connor
centralfifetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCHGELLY High School’s new community engagement officer is geared up to playing a valuable role in helping students achieve the best from their education. PC Barry Smith is a well known face to the vast majority of LHS pupils, having been nine years part of the Community Police team which has worked in the Ballingry and Kelty areas.

www.centralfifetimes.com
