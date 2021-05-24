newsbreak-logo
Tiger Brands debuts VC fund to capture growth opportunities

By Simon Harvey
just-food.com
Tiger Brands is seeking to capture innovation and growth opportunities through the debut of a venture-capital fund. The South Africa-based consumer goods group, with businesses spread across food and beverages, commodities, home care and personal care, has started the fund with an initial capital outlay of less than ZAR100m (US$7.1m). The fund is targeted at product areas in which Tiger Brands operates, or in technologies linked to those operations, according to chief executive Noel Doyle.

