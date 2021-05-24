Shoring up business continuity with citizen developers

Andy Campbell, global solution evangelist at FinancialForce, identifies four key steps to consider when it comes to evaluating cloud software. It is well established that the pandemic triggered an acceleration of digital transformation efforts across most businesses and industry sectors. Companies were forced to make rapid and radical changes to their normal working patterns, and the issues they faced to enable remote working drove home the fact that legacy systems were no longer fit for purpose and could not deliver what was required. Organisations soon realised that the best solution to this problem was to embrace cloud solutions, and all that it offered in terms of flexibility, scalability and ROI.