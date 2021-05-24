How can banks mitigate the risks of consumers’ poor cyber hygiene practices?
Michael Magrath, director, global regulations and standards at OneSpan, discusses how banks can mitigate the risks of consumers' poor cyber hygiene practices. 80% of UK residents now regularly use online banking, a figure that has risen considerably over the last 12 months as consumers have adjusted to pandemic-related branch closures and social distancing measures. Unfortunately, fraudsters too have adapted. UK Finance reports that the frequency of impersonation scams rose by 84% in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.www.information-age.com