newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How can banks mitigate the risks of consumers’ poor cyber hygiene practices?

By Editor's Choice
information-age.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Magrath, director, global regulations and standards at OneSpan, discusses how banks can mitigate the risks of consumers' poor cyber hygiene practices. 80% of UK residents now regularly use online banking, a figure that has risen considerably over the last 12 months as consumers have adjusted to pandemic-related branch closures and social distancing measures. Unfortunately, fraudsters too have adapted. UK Finance reports that the frequency of impersonation scams rose by 84% in the first half of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

www.information-age.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyber Attacks#Smartphone#Hygiene#Uk#Financial Risk#Cyber Fraud#Financial Security#Data Breaches#Onespan#Uk Finance#Digital#Liveness#Ai#Robust Risk Analytics#Banks#Younger Consumers#Increasing Amounts#Sensitive Information#Online Banking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Technologythemoneycloud.com

How banks can use data to connect with customers

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/cust-xper/how-banks-can-use-data-to-connect-with-customers/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ncino-thumb3-2021-05.jpg?#. Prior to the pandemic, many bank customers were already utilizing online banking, downloading mobile apps, and opening new accounts digitally. These features had become more than a nice-to-have for financial institutions; they were essential offerings that customers expected from their bank. During the pandemic, the need for these...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Ransomware Detection and Mitigation Strategies in OT/ICS Environments

On 9 May 21, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a statement regarding a network disruption at Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest fuel pipelines servicing the eastern United States. Following immediate operational shutdowns and further initial investigation, the FBI confirmed that the DarkSide ransomware was responsible for the...
Fraud Crimesbizjournals

4 ways cyber insurance can help combat fraud

Impersonating government officials. Promises of getting rich quick. Fraudsters have even resorted to advertising nonexistent puppies for sale to create new schemes to access your business’s important data, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.[1]. Because of this, you might have heard that cyber insurance could protect your business...
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

2021 Cybersecurity: Mitigating Mobile Security Risks for CISOs

Cybersecurity has always been a significant challenge for businesses, mostly due to the increasing financial and reputational cost of data breaches. As a result, there has been a consistent rise in tactics and technologies used to combat these threats. These methods fulfill the need for better, smarter ways to augment enterprise-level security and minimize mobile […]… Read More.
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Try These Best Practices to Counter Common Cybersecurity Risks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, ransomware and other cyber attacks have spiked. Meanwhile, millions of people have shifted from working in offices to working remotely. Organizations are increasingly relying on video conferencing, virtual private networks (VPNs) and remote desktop protocol admin tools. Many employers believe that, to cut down...
Public Safetyspglobal.com

Cyber Risk In A New Era: The Effect On Bank Ratings

Cyber attacks can harm financial institutions' credit ratings, mainly through reputational damage and potential monetary losses. Accelerated digitalization and remote working arrangements have increased the financial sector's exposure to cyber risks and could lead to more complex cyber attacks that trigger higher losses. Financial institutions with weak risk governance are...
Technologyscmagazine.com

How do cyber risk ratings need to evolve?

Security ratings are often a controversial topic for businesses. Some claim these platforms are not ready for the open market. So how should the cybersecurity community view these offerings?. In a conversation with Security Weekly’s Adrian Sanabria, Paul McKay, principal analyst at Forrester Research, will talk about his own research...
Industryeenews.net

Colonial touts cyber 'best practices.' It was still hacked

The pipeline company at the center of the most disruptive cyberattack in U.S. energy history defended itself in a detailed statement to E&E News yesterday. But its actions and U.S. policies are raising concerns about the safety of millions of miles of energy infrastructure.
Travelhelpnetsecurity.com

Consumers aware of travel cyber risks, still not putting their digital wellness first

68% of Americans plan to travel for leisure this summer, with 12% doing so internationally, a McAfee survey reveals. While 68% of U.S. consumers report that they are connected to more devices and digital activity since the start of the pandemic, roughly half have implemented additional levels of security protection. This figure is lower than the global average of 61%.
Public Safetyhelpnetsecurity.com

The state of enterprise preparedness for ransomware attacks

In the aftermath of the Colonial Pipeline attack, ISACA polled more than 1,200 members in the United States and found that 84 percent of respondents believe ransomware attacks will become more prevalent in the second half of 2021. The Colonial Pipeline incident caused massive disruptions to gasoline distribution in parts...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity leaders lacking basic cyber hygiene

Constella Intelligence released the results of a survey that unlocks the behaviors and tendencies that characterize how vigilant organizations’ leaders are when it comes to reducing cyber vulnerability, allowing the industry to better understand how social media is leveraged as an attack vector and how leaders are responding to this challenge.
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

Insights on Mitigating Ransomware Risks

Janine Darling, the founder and CEO of STASH Global, discusses the pervasive and persistent problem of ransomware and how to mitigate the risks. In this CyberTheory interview, Darling also discusses:. The challenge of maintaining privacy and data security on social media networking sites;. Her career development story;. Quantum computing and...
Economyinforisktoday.com

How Risky Is Cyber Insurance?

It's a young practice but, globally, cyber insurance is starting to exert its influence with some of the largest enterprises - and in some of the most notable cyberattacks. John Pescatore of SANS Institute discusses questions that cybersecurity leaders need to ask before acquiring new policies. In a video interview...
Public Healthcraftbrewingbusiness.com

Pandemic or not, cyber risk still a big threat for breweries

From the initial shutdowns, to limited capacity and sanitation requirements, COVID-19 has created challenges for breweries nationwide. While managing these new risks has been the priority in recent months, brewery owners must be careful to keep behind-the-scenes risks – particularly cyber security risks – top of mind. Though business may...
Worldbleepingcomputer.com

Japanese government agencies suffer data breaches after Fujitsu hack

Offices of multiple Japanese agencies were breached via Fujitsu's "ProjectWEB" information sharing tool. Fujitsu states that attackers gained unauthorized access to projects that used ProjectWEB, and stole some customer data. It is not yet clear if this breach occurred because of a vulnerability exploit, or a targeted supply-chain attack, and...
Public Safetycampussafetymagazine.com

Hospitals at Risk: Cyber Hacking a Growing Concern in Germany

Hackers and ransomware attacks aren’t just American problems. European countries, and particularly their healthcare facilities, have also been the victims of cybercrime. Now German officials are sounding the alarm. A series of cyber attacks at German health clinics over the past five years, as well as two recent high-profile attacks...
Technologythepaypers.com

Belfius Bank, OneSpan mitigate mobile banking fraud

Remote banking transactions security provider OneSpan has announced that Belgium-based Belfius Bank has integrated its OneSpan Mobile Security Suite (MSS) solution. By integrating the solution into its mobile app will allow Belfius Bank to help protect its customers from the growing impact of cybercrime. OneSpan’s technology provides biometric authentication, risk analysis, and other app security best practices behind the scenes to improve the experience of the bank’s 1.5 million mobile users. Customer satisfaction is key for Belfius, which is why the bank developed a mobile application that goes beyond traditional banking. With its ‘super app’, Belfius provides customers with access to the bank’s financial services, as well as to third-party services such as cardless fueling, on-street parking, and bus tickets. OneSpan helps protect transactions made through the app while delivering a hassle-free authentication process.