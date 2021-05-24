Bridewell Consulting appoints Paul Driver as non-executive chairman
Bridewell Consulting has announced the appointment of Paul Driver as non-executive chairman, to help steer the company’s five-year growth strategy. Having recently secured a multi-million investment from Growth Capital Partners to expand into new markets and accelerate its service offering, the appointment of Driver aims to bolster value delivery to shareholders, as well as maintaining core values and company culture at Bridewell Consulting.www.information-age.com