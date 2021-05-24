Bridewell Consulting appoints Paul Driver as non-executive chairman

WILMINGTON, DE - What could possibly be more exciting than the appointment of one new leader? How about three. Recently announcing the shakeup of its executive ring, Nichino America Inc. (NAI), known for its crop protection products, revealed that it has tapped Jeffrey Johnson to serve as its President and CEO; Dustin Simmons as its Commercial Vice President; and Dr. Lydia Cox as Vice President, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs. The promotions and appointments will officially go into effect July 1, 2021.