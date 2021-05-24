10 steps to building a cloud landing zone that delivers real business value
Michael Chalmers, managing director EMEA at Contino, identifies 10 steps that organisations can take towards building a valuable cloud landing zone. Cloud initiatives are the present and future of modern business, but they aren’t inherently destined to succeed. To extract real value from your cloud journey, you need to start with a rock-solid foundation: a secure, reliable, high-performing cloud landing zone. When done right, this will massively reduce the chances of failures further down the line.www.information-age.com