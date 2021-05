Imagine waking up on a remote island one fine morning and deciding to travel to Asia. Which direction would you choose to go? If you choose East, linguistically you are on the right track, because one of the earliest derivations of the name Asia may be attributed to the root “Asu,” meaning light or rising, referring to Sunrise, hence the “Eastern Land.” The English word was borrowed from Latin, which in turn may be traced back to Ancient Greek word Ἀσία first attributed to Herodotus. And if we go even deeper into the origin of the history of the word, we may land to the east bank of the Aegean Sea, which was known to the Hittites as Assuwa.