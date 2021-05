French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday a favour For the first time, France was responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda against the Tutsi minority. Macron said, during a visit to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, to commemorate the victims of the genocide, that France “for a long time kept silence in the examination of the truth,” adding that it was “not complicit” in the genocide. He always supported the Rwandan President Paul Kagame.