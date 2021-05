Google’s Former Head of Partnerships to accelerate Gr4vy’s next phase of growth and distribution of cloud-native payment platform worldwide. Gr4vy, a cloud-native payments company, announced the appointment of its first Vice President, Zubin Vandrevala, to help drive partnerships and commercialization of the company’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP). His addition bolsters Gr4vy’s C-suite and growth team to further accelerate key partnerships with new providers and platforms looking to connect, adopt and distribute the cutting-edge platform worldwide. The strategic hire follows the recent launch of the company and its POP, which removes complexities for merchants running modern payments infrastructure.