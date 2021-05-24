Palace Nods to 'Pokémon' in Fourth Summer 2021 Drop

newsbreak-logo
After an offering designed in homage to British skate shop M-ZONE, Palace Skateboards is back in business, dropping another round of referential graphic items as much of the world enters summer — yes, Australia's heading into winter but for the most part those temperatures lean towards spring in the northern hemisphere. This go-round, the British brand is dishing out striped sweaters, unfashionably fashionable cargo shorts, and a new mascot character that's basically a Pokémon.

