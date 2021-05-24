Ozop Energy Receives 10 EV Charging Stations Order in Brooklyn

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, announced an order from the California Department of General Services (DGS) for 52 Beam Global EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems. The EV ARC™ systems will expand access to sustainable EV charging and emergency power for 12 state government agencies. Beam Global EV charging infrastructure products are transportable, off-grid and require no construction, permitting or electrical work, providing fleet vehicles with access to clean, resilient EV charging. Wind rated to 120mph, flood-proof to 9 ½ feet and featuring an emergency power panel, the EV ARC™ systems also serve as emergency preparedness sustainable generators for fleet operators and first responders as they continue to operate during grid failures and provide power in locations without access to the utility grid.