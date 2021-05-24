Ozop Energy Receives 10 EV Charging Stations Order in Brooklyn

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions (the 'Company'), announced today that it has received deposits to purchase two EV Class 4 cab and chassis trucks with custom dump boxes. Dennis Flynn, a San Francisco Bay area entrepreneur and advocate for a clean environment, is pioneering the utilization of a EV truck fleet to augment his expanding business that repurposes and recycles junk/metals/recyclables/demolition debris. Envirotech Vehicles is also in discussions with Mr. Flynn for the purchase of up to 24 additional similarly-equipped trucks to be utilized as he expands in the San Francisco and San Jose areas pending further discussion on financing alternatives for those purchases.