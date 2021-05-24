Airbnb unveils “most comprehensive update ever,” offering new flexibility, easier host signup

Owning rental properties can be a very lucrative investment. However, investing in real estate properties such as single-family rental units can also be extremely complicated. After all, it’s hard enough to find a property that fits your budget and has enough ROI potential. Now factor in that most people are limited to properties in their geographic area, and it becomes even more of a challenge. Besides, even if you find the perfect property, you still have to find a quality tenant, as well as someone to manage it (unless you manage the property yourself, which comes with its own hassles). Given all the hurdles you have to jump through, it’s no wonder most people would rather invest in the stock market. However, an online investment platform called Roofstock is turning real estate on its head by streaming the entire process and making it easier than ever for anyone to buy and manage a rental property anywhere in the country.