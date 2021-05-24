Verde Valley Fire responds to structure fire over the weekend

On May 13th, 2021 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 1500 block of Merchant Street. The first arriving units arrived to find a single-story, residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing. The structure was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire was extinguished by the Abilene Fire Department, keeping the fire contained to the interior of the structure. The fire resulted in significant damage to the interior. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at approximately $30,000.