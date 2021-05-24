Verde Valley Fire responds to structure fire over the weekend
Sunday night, Verde Valley Fire and neighboring agencies responded to a structure fire in the 2000-block of Highway-260. Crews arrived and found a commercial building on fire. Fire personnel made a fast attack on the blaze from the outside of the building, then made entry inside, preventing further spread. All occupants were out of the structure at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.myradioplace.com