newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Verde Valley Fire responds to structure fire over the weekend

myradioplace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday night, Verde Valley Fire and neighboring agencies responded to a structure fire in the 2000-block of Highway-260. Crews arrived and found a commercial building on fire. Fire personnel made a fast attack on the blaze from the outside of the building, then made entry inside, preventing further spread. All occupants were out of the structure at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

myradioplace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Commercial Building#Accident#Verde Valley Fire#Fire Personnel#Crews#Under Investigation#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Abilene, TXPosted by
Abilene, Texas

Structure Fire: 1500 Block of Merchant Street

On May 13th, 2021 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire located in the 1500 block of Merchant Street. The first arriving units arrived to find a single-story, residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing. The structure was vacant and unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire was extinguished by the Abilene Fire Department, keeping the fire contained to the interior of the structure. The fire resulted in significant damage to the interior. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damages are estimated at approximately $30,000.
Public Safetytrfradio.com

Area Fire Departments Respond to Morning Fire Call

St Hilaire Fire and Rescue was called out to a house fire 2 miles south and 1 ½ east of Hazel this morning. Firefighters received the dispatch from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch this morning at 6:48 am. St Hilaire Fire and Rescue received help from the Thief River Falls Fire Department which supplied extra water and some additional firefighters.
Accidentscwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Grass Fire

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a grass fire Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, around 1:08pm, they received a call of a grass fire at W6009 County Highway H in the Township of Weston. The owner of the property was burning in an old silo pit when the fire got out into some grass and burned ¼ of an acre.
Turlock, CAModesto Bee

Multiple structures destroyed in Turlock fire Thursday

A grain silo and other buildings were destroyed during a multi-alarm fire Thursday afternoon near the corner of East Avenue and Johnson Road in Turlock. Moses Lopez, the owner of a flea market next to the property where the fire occurred, said multiple structures were destroyed by the flames. The grain silo collapsed just before 2:30 p.m., and other buildings were already down by the time.
Rosalia, WAKHQ Right Now

Fire crews respond to house fire in Rosalia

ROSALIA, Wash. - Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Rosalia. Photos shows the build is destroyed by the blaze. KHQ crews are on scene working to gather information. Information will be updated as it is received.
Farmville, VAfarmvilleherald.com

Crews battle structure fire on South Airport Road

Crews responded in the early hours of Thursday morning, May 13, to a structure fire in the 400 block of South Airport Road in Farmville. According to Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department (RDVFD) Fire Chief Paul Adkins, RDVFD crews were dispatched at 1:36 a.m. for a reported structure fire. First...
New Bethlehem, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Multiple Fire Companies Respond to Structure Fire in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area fire companies responded to a structure fire on Arch Street in New Bethlehem early Thursday morning. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreJeffersonPA.com that they received a report of a structure fire on...
Accidentsocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Station 17, 18, 20 and multiple surrounding mutual aid units are responding to the 100 Block of Moorage Avenue in Bayville for a working structure fire. Reported to be 2 houses on fire at this time. Fire started in a shed and spread to house and then to house next door. Ocean County Fire Marshall and Fire Coordinator also responding.
Accidentsliveuamap.com

SMFR is assisting West Douglas Fire District with a fully engulfed house fire at 1001 S. Hwy 67. No injuries occurred and the fire has not spread into the forest. Crews from 4 fire districts are responding or on scene, working to extinguish the structure

SMFR is assisting West Douglas Fire District with a fully engulfed house fire at 1001 S. Hwy 67. No injuries occurred and the fire has not spread into the forest. Crews from 4 fire districts are responding or on scene, working to extinguish the structure.
Hancock, MNkmrskkok.com

Structure Fire in Hancock

The Hancock Fire Department had their hands full with a structure fire on Pacific Avenue in Hancock on Monday. The Morris Fire Department gave mutual aid to Hancock. The structure was heavily damaged by smoke and fire upon arrival.
Hattiesburg, MSWDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Fire Department responds to house fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department battled a house fire Thursday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene of a fire at a home on South 25th Avenue. The fire has since been brought under control. No other information is available at this time.
Accidentsocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Units are responding to the 100 Block of Giffordtown Lane for a working structure fire. Station 71 is also responding for an animal that is reported to be stuck in a coat rack on the second floor. No further information available at press time. Update. Fully involved structure fire in...
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters extinguish 2 separate structure fires

CHICO, Calif. - Two structure fires broke out in Chico around the same time on Friday afternoon, Chico Fire Department said. Firefighters were dispatched to 15 West Easton Road at 12:42 p.m. when the first report said the building was filling with smoke. Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke in...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Jamestown Fire Department responds to backyard grass fire

The Jamestown Fire Department was called to a report of a backyard grass fire in northeast Jamestown Monday afternoon, according to Grant Christianson, fire inspection officer for the department. The fire was reported at 322 13th Ave. NE at about 12:35 p.m. Four fire trucks and 23 firefighters responded. The...
Accidentsmyq104.com

Residential Structure Fire on Logan Street Sunday

Campbellsville Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a structure fire. A CPD unit noticed smoke in the area and went to investigate. Upon his arrival he found heavy smoke showing from the residence and notified dispatch. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single story house with fire venting through the roof. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke, heavy fire and horder type conditions. Firefighters conducted a primary search with no occupants located, extinguished the fire, secondary search and provided overhaul. No civilian firefighter injuries were reported. There was significant damage to the residence and the cause is under investigation.
Valley City, NDnewsdakota.com

Valley City Rural Fire District Responds to Crash & Grass Fire

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Authorities responded to a two vehicle crash in Barnes County north of Urbana, North Dakota on Friday, May 14th about 8 o’clock in the morning. Members from the Valley City Rural Fire District and Sanborn Fire Department responded to the crash. No life threatening injuries...