“Encourage innovation. Change is our lifeblood, stagnation our death knell.”. These are the words of David Ogilvy, a British executive who was widely known as the “father of advertising.” Ogilvy has attributed the success of his campaigns for brands such as Rolls Royce, American Express, and Dove to meticulous research into consumer habits, a move that prevented him from committing to one single technique in his career. While Ogilvy was speaking of the advertising world, his ideas on innovation and change can be applied to any industry hoping to achieve sustainable growth, even the likes of Texas barbecue.