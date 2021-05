Reeling from headlines across the globe, embattled autocrat Alexander Lukashenko travelled to Sochi on Friday seeking assurances and support from his closest ally, Vladimir Putin. The talks, in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, were long-planned. They are the third set of talks to take place this year, reflecting the 27-year-old leader’s increased dependency on Moscow. The agenda items barely differed from those of previous meetings: more cash for Belarus, and political integration for the Kremlin. But the fallout from Sunday’s passenger jet hijacking, and the arrest of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, added a sharp...