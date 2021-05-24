Elevenses: ‘Red-Green Toryism’
This article originally appeared in our Elevenses newsletter. Good morning. Yesterday the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, unveiled a series of changes to the country’s rail industry. Gone, he said, are the “years of fragmentation, confusion and overcomplication”. In their place comes Great British Railways, hurtling down the tracks alongside worlds like “streamlined” and “simplification”. Control of rail infrastructure and services are to be placed under the control of a new arm’s-length public body. Franchises will be supplanted by contracts that incentivise private firms on punctuality rather than profit. The aim, in the words of Boris Johnson, is to give passengers “the level of service they deserve”.www.thelondoneconomic.com