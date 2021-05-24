Elevenses: ‘Red-Green Toryism’

There are thousands of people who could run the country better that “completely out of depth” Boris Jonson, Dominic Cummings has said.The prime minister's former chief of staff told MPs that there were "profound" problems with the nature of the UK's political system illustrated by the PM’s rise to power.And Mr Cummings also said it was "crackers" that someone like himself should be able to rise to the top of government."I think there's a very profound question about the nature of our political system. That means that we got at the last election a choice between Jeremy Corbyn and...