It’s time to take your pizza delivery spot off of speed dial and get back to healthy eating habits with locally owned Herb&Seed. Herb & Seed is a flavor forward chef-inspired zero-waste organization. Created as a passion project during COVID-19, millennial founder Natalie Jaconetty has grown the service and hopes to continue doing so. As summer is right around the corner, eating healthy is key to making sure you are lean for all your upcoming fun in the sun adventures. The meal service provides local delivery and is plant based, with delicious meals curated specifically for your needs. Users within Los Angeles County and select parts of Ventura and Orange Country can go online to order their selected meals each week. Deliveries are made each Monday based on the customer’s specific requests and needs. Additionally, Herb and Seed’s packaging is 100% sustainable. Herb and Seed follows a zero-waste kitchen model in their production, so conscious consumers can feel in good purchasing meals from Herb and Seed.