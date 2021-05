Following the release of the “Neutral Grey” colorway last month, the Nike Free Run Trail is now showcased in a new colorway that is better suited for the fall season. Taking on a Dark Riftwood, Dark Russet, and Light Chocolate color combination, this Nike Free Run Trail gets covered in a brown hairy suede construction all over the upper with a matching mesh layer underneath. A contrasting orange hue then hits the Swooshes on the side panels, tongue tags, and the pull tabs on the heel. For more contrast we see white on the laces and the Free rubber sole unit down below. If you rock with the Nike Free Run Trail you can look for this colorway to release soon for $110.