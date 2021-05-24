newsbreak-logo
Clatonia, NE

Gary M. Collins

Ottawa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary M. Collins, 66, of Clatonia, Nebraska, passed away, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Williamsburg, Kansas. The Rosary will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa, followed by a visitation at 7 p.m. Interment St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Williamsburg, Kansas. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick’s Cemetery Fund c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Gary’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

