newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Mayor of Madrid's words of appreciation for El Cholo Simeone

By Alfredo Relaño
AS.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Winning trophies is not necessarily difficult, the tricky thing is to change the course of history of a football club”. There were the words used by Madrid Mayor Martínez-Almeida addressing Diego Simeone during the official trophy presentation to 2020/21 league winners Atlético Madrid. The Mayor is a self confessed life-long Atleti fan and as a result his words carried greater authenticity with Almeida being able to appreciate the role the Argentine has had in changing the culture of the club. Simeone has been instrumental in the transition, not just in sporting terms but a period that has seen the club more to a new stadium and established Atlético as a major player in European football. In the past the club flirted with this status, but today they are well and truly a European or even global giant.

en.as.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrique Cerezo
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor Of Madrid#Camp Nou#League History#Argentine#Life Long Atleti Fan#Sporting Terms#Impatience#The Game#Leadership Styles#European Football#Game Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueHouston Chronicle

Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020

BRUSSELS (AP) — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players...
UEFAFrankfort Times

Real Madrid midfielder Kroos tests positive for coronavirus

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week before the team's final Spanish league match, the club said on Monday. The Germany midfielder is expected to miss the team's decisive game against Villarreal on Saturday, when Madrid needs a victory...
SoccerRaleigh News & Observer

Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mirror

Zinedine Zidane drops strongest hint yet that he will leave Real Madrid at end of season

Zinedine Zidane has admitted change could "be good for everyone" in the biggest hint yet that he will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season. Although Los Blancos still have a chance of winning La Liga they have had a largely disappointing campaign, and the pressure has been growing on Zidane ever since they were knocked out of the Champions League by Chelsea at the semi-final stage.
Soccerthenationalnews.com

'It's a lie': Zidane denies telling players he will leave Real Madrid at end of season

Zinedine Zidane has rubbished reports that he told his Real Madrid players he will leave at the end of the season as a "lie". Zidane was asked about his future following Sunday's 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, a result that keeps alive their slim title hopes as they trail city rivals Atletico by two points heading into La Liga's final weekend.
Soccersportsfinding.com

Ten players to cash

The Real Madrid faces one of the most exciting summers of the last decade. The directive, with Florentine Perez at the helm, is convinced that the squad needs a change and the elimination before the Chelsea he only reaffirmed his idea. For months they have been working on several signings to renew key positions, but also on exits with which to lighten the salary mass and get liquidity to face large purchases. In total there are ten footballers that Madrid puts on the market and for whom offers will be heard.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid - after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms after their final...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Liverpool Transfers: Could Kylian Mbappe actually be possible?

In an ideal world, Liverpool would be able to boost their attack in the summer 2021 transfer window. They would be able to sign a superstar forward who can reinvigorate their offense and add goals, because the Reds currently have just one truly clinical attacker in Mohamed Salah. Hopefully, Diogo Jota can become one soon and then Harvey Elliott can join him later, but the Reds would love to have someone with true star power in 2021-2022.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid defender Nacho: Players want Zidane to stay

Real Madrid defender Nacho insists the players expect coach Zinedine Zidane to stay next season. After victory at Athletic Bilbao, Zidane denied reports he had informed his players that he would be stepping down at the end of the campaign. And Sunday's matchwinner Nacho stated: "In football one moment you...
Soccermanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid remain most valuable football club brand in the world

For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid have been dubbed the most valuable football club brand in the world by Brand Finance. According to Brand Finance, as part of their Football 50 2021, Real Madrid are top of the football world, and boast a brand value of €1,276 million. Rounding...
UEFAmansworldindia.com

Zinedine Zidane is set to leave Real Madrid again?

Zinedine Zidane is one of the best Real Madrid players to ever play for them. He won the Champions League with Real in 2002, scoring that brilliant volley against Bayer Leverkusen. That goal reminded everyone of a class player, and is etched in our minds forever. It is rumoured that...
UEFAmanagingmadrid.com

OFFICIAL: Toni Kroos tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have announced on their website that midfielder Toni Kroos has tested positive for Covid-19, which means that he will miss the last game of the season against Villarreal. Real Madrid C. F. announces that our player, Toni Kroos, tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent today. Kroos...