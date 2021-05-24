The Mayor of Madrid's words of appreciation for El Cholo Simeone

“Winning trophies is not necessarily difficult, the tricky thing is to change the course of history of a football club”. There were the words used by Madrid Mayor Martínez-Almeida addressing Diego Simeone during the official trophy presentation to 2020/21 league winners Atlético Madrid. The Mayor is a self confessed life-long Atleti fan and as a result his words carried greater authenticity with Almeida being able to appreciate the role the Argentine has had in changing the culture of the club. Simeone has been instrumental in the transition, not just in sporting terms but a period that has seen the club more to a new stadium and established Atlético as a major player in European football. In the past the club flirted with this status, but today they are well and truly a European or even global giant.