newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

Audrey Marie (Appleby) Diamond

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormoso- Audrey Marie (Appleby) Diamond was born on December 21, 1930 and passed away at Good Samaritan Society Home in Superior, Nebraska, on May 21, 2021 at the age of 90 years and 5 months. Audrey was born to Howard and Argie (Pierce) Appleby on their farm near Formoso, Kansas....

www.salina.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Arnold, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Courtland, KS
City
Arnold, KS
City
Superior, NE
State
Texas State
City
Mankato, KS
City
Pierce, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Marie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawthorne Country School#Lovewell High#Woodlawn Country#Jewell Co#The Lovewell Library Club#The Jewell County Record#Funeral Services#Fort Hays State#Daughter Becky Butts#Nephew#Urbandale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
California StateHuron Daily Tribune

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him, has been arrested four states away in California, police said. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, said 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old...
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Kansas Staterecordpatriot.com

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Jewell County, KSsuperiorne.com

JC Commissioners finalize April business

The Jewell County commissioners met last Monday with commissioners Brent Beck, Steve Greene and Keith Roe and Carla J. Waugh, county clerk present. The following were present for the office head meeting: Nora Rhoades, Post Rock Extension director; Shannon Rogers, Post Rock Extension district communication manager; Nancy Marihugh, health administrator; Alexandria Carabajal, county attorney; Amanda Davis, register of deeds; Kevin Peroutek, noxious weed director, emergency preparedness director and 911 coordinator; and Travis Garst, solid waste director. Those absent were: Don Jacobs, sheriff; Anna Porter, county appraiser; Brenda Eakins, treasurer; Chris Petet, custodian; Shannon Meier, ambulance director; and Joel Elkins, general superintendent.