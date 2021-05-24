Audrey Marie (Appleby) Diamond

The Jewell County commissioners met last Monday with commissioners Brent Beck, Steve Greene and Keith Roe and Carla J. Waugh, county clerk present. The following were present for the office head meeting: Nora Rhoades, Post Rock Extension director; Shannon Rogers, Post Rock Extension district communication manager; Nancy Marihugh, health administrator; Alexandria Carabajal, county attorney; Amanda Davis, register of deeds; Kevin Peroutek, noxious weed director, emergency preparedness director and 911 coordinator; and Travis Garst, solid waste director. Those absent were: Don Jacobs, sheriff; Anna Porter, county appraiser; Brenda Eakins, treasurer; Chris Petet, custodian; Shannon Meier, ambulance director; and Joel Elkins, general superintendent.