Salina, KS

Amanda E. Dearing

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Salina- Amanda E. Dearing, 97, passed away into her eternal life with Jesus on May 8, 2021. She was born April 12, 1924, in Salina. Amanda was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and six sisters. Amanda is survived by her two sons, Bob Johnson and Rick and...

