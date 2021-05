It took me until the sixth episode in the second season for me to realize I’d come to appreciate Castlevania. There’s a big, protracted battle culminating in a splashy but somewhat convoluted victory involving a teleporting castle and a sort of tesseract and also a hurricane, and right as I thought to keep my confusion to myself, a character staring into the aftermath asked, “What the fuck just happened?” This wasn’t just some bit of foul-mouthed irreverence in an edgy cartoon. It was a refreshing acknowledgment that Castlevania can be tough to follow but nonetheless easy to love.