newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

UNITED AUTOSPORTS SET FOR ROUND TWO OF THE GT4 EUROPEAN SERIES AT PAUL RICARD

By sportscarracingnews
sportscarracingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Autosports GT4 team are ready to defend their 15-point lead in the GT4 European Series, during round two at Paul Ricard on 28-30 May. After a successful return to GT racing for United Autosports, with a double podium and race win for both cars #23 and #32 in the first race of the season at Monza in April, and a second win in race two for car #23’s, Bailey Voisin and Charlie Fagg, the team are prepared and excited to get back on track.

sportscarracingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gt4 European Series#Car Racing#Track Cars#France#Monza#Gt4 European#United Autosports Mclaren#Gt Racing#Races#Italy#Pole Position#European#April#Lead#Autosports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Grosjean to test Mercedes title-winner at Paul Ricard in F1 comeback

Grosjean made his final F1 start at last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix when a first-lap accident tore his car in half and left him to escape the fire that engulfed his cockpit. Grosjean emerged with burns to his hands that subsequently ruled him out of the final two races of the season, thus bringing an early end to his F1 career.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Das fastest in Euroformula pre-event testing at Paul Ricard

Euroformula points leader Cameron Das set the pace in pre-event testing at Paul Ricard by almost three quarters of a second. The American topped both sessions, with the later one leading to faster laptimes for everyone bar Drivex School’s Enzo Trulli. There were only 10 drivers at the test, with Van Amersfoort Racing’s Andreas Estner not continuing in the series after racing at Algarve, and Jak Crawford (Motopark) and Rafael Villagomez (VAR) doing FIA Formula 3 Championship testing.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Crawford clear of the field in Euroformula FP2 at Paul Ricard

Motopark’s Jak Crawford started his second weekend in Euroformula by setting the free practice pace at Paul Ricard. The Red Bull junior was faster in the afternoon session, while his fellow American and team-mate Cameron Das was quicker in the former. Crawford topped FP2 with a 1m54.621s lap, putting him...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

A RACE TO FORGET IN AUSTRIA FOR UNITED AUTOSPORTS

United Autosports suffered a hugely disappointing race today at the Red Bull Ring in Austria as the weather played a huge part in the final result for both their LMP2 and LMP3 teams. Both teams had great starts, with all four cars running in the top three of their respective...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Mercedes confirm Grosjean test still going ahead

Romain Grosjean’s Mercedes test at Paul Ricard is still going to take place despite the fact that the French GP has been moved. Grosjean had far from a fairytale ending to his F1 career spanning over a decade, with his horrific crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix proving to be the final chapter of it.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Bearman fastest but poles shared for Italian F4 opener at Paul Ricard

Three different drivers took pole for the opening three races of the Italian Formula 4 season at Paul Ricard. Prema driver Kirill Smal took pole in the first 15-minute session, but only going to the top of the times with 42 seconds left as it was US Racing’s Tim Tramnitz and Luke Browning who set the pace for much of the running.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Smal starts Italian F4 season with Paul Ricard victory

Prema’s Kirill Smal won the first race of the Italian Formula 4 season from pole at a damp Paul Ricard, although a late safety car almost denied him. Pre-race rain meant the race began with two laps behind the safety car, but no drivers opted for grooved tyres and there was a clean start when racing got underway on lap three.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

COOL RACING TAKES SECOND CONSECUTIVE LMP3 RACE WIN IN EUROPEAN LE MANS SERIES

COOL Racing’s LMP3 crew took a second victory in as many races in the European Le Mans Series in a dramatic 4 Hours of Red Bull Ring. After Niklas Krütten qualified the #19 Ligier JS P320 in sixth, Nicolas Maulini took the start and was consistently quick, moving up to second place on the first lap before handing the car over to Krütten at the halfway mark.
Motorsportsformulascout.com

Tramnitz triumphs in second Italian F4 race at Paul Ricard

US Racing’s Tim Tramnitz led from almost start to finish in the second Italian Formula 4 race of the season at Paul Ricard after poleman Ollie Bearman stalled. Tramnitz was starting on the front row and raced straight into a lead he wouldn’t give up, while team-mate Luke Browning had hard work throughout the race defending second place.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Vergne to make ELMS return at Paul Ricard

Vergne has been drafted in by the IDEC Sport LMP2 squad to replace Patrick Pilet, who will be away on Nurburgring 24 Hours duty, for the 4 Hours of Le Castellet event on June 6. He will share the team's #28 Oreca 07 with fellow countrymen Paul Lafargue and Paul-Loup...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Iron Lynx Expands to Field All-Female Lineup at Paul Ricard

Iron Lynx will expand to a three-car operation in next weekend’s Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup round at Paul Ricard with the addition of the first-ever all-female driver lineup in series’ history. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship veteran Katherine Legge will be joined by Doriane Pin...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Paul Ricard Thursday Notebook

***Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS Endurance Cup returns to action at Paul Ricard this weekend. After hosting last season’s finale, the French venue is now the site of round two, marking its earliest-ever calendar slot in this championship. ***There have been a handful of revisions to the...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

JACK AITKEN EXCITED FOR LONGEST GT RACE YET AT PAUL RICARD

Jack Aitken will take on the renowned 1000km of Paul Ricard this weekend in the second round of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in what he hopes will deliver more success than the first outing at Monza last month. The British-Korean driver showed impressive pace on the opening...
Motorsportshurriyetdailynews.com

Two racers take podium in European Le Mans Series

Two Turkish racers have broken new ground in the European Le Mans Series by taking the podium in two different categories for the first time in Turkish racing history. In the second race of the series with the Eurointernational team, 23-year-old Cem Bölükbaşı took the second place in the LMP3 category in Red Bull Ring, while Salih Yoluç finished second in the LMP2 Pro/Am category with the Racing Team Turkey.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Paul Menard Returns For COTA Truck Series Race

SANDUSKY, Ohio – ThorSport Racing announced Monday morning that the team would field a fifth truck with NASCAR veteran Paul Menard behind the wheel during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas this week. “I appreciate Duke and Ronda giving me this opportunity to get...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

Herta & Gainbridge Sticking With Andretti Autosport

INDIANAPOLIS – Don’t worry, IndyCar fans, Colton Herta isn’t leaving for Formula One, at least not any time soon. Herta and sponsor Gainbridge will remain part of Andretti Autosport as contract extensions for both were announced Friday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The multi-year extension will begin in 2022. “We’re...
MotorsportsAdvanced Television

W Series to air on Channel 4

All-female single-seater racing championship W Series says it is continuing to break down barriers as it confirms the continuation of its free-to-air broadcast partnership with UK commercial broadcaster Channel 4 for the 2021 season. In line with its mission to promote diversity in motorsport, W Series’ on-screen commentary team will...
Motorsportschatsports.com

Stoker bids for FIA presidency with Le Mans winner Kristensen

British barrister Graham Stoker announced on Tuesday his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as head of Formula One's governing body, the FIA, with Denmark's record nine times Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen in his leadership team. F1 will consider Monaco Grand Prix layout changes to improve racing. Verstappen...
Tennisgivemesport.com

W Series: David Coulthard and other F1 stars join 2021 commentary team

The W Series has renewed its free-to-air broadcast deal ahead of the long-awaited 2021 season. Channel 4 will show all eight of this year's races when the new campaign commences next month in Austria. Equipped with a new star-studded commentary team, the W Series is set to push through the glass ceiling and bring in record-breaking audience numbers.