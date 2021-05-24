UNITED AUTOSPORTS SET FOR ROUND TWO OF THE GT4 EUROPEAN SERIES AT PAUL RICARD

United Autosports GT4 team are ready to defend their 15-point lead in the GT4 European Series, during round two at Paul Ricard on 28-30 May. After a successful return to GT racing for United Autosports, with a double podium and race win for both cars #23 and #32 in the first race of the season at Monza in April, and a second win in race two for car #23’s, Bailey Voisin and Charlie Fagg, the team are prepared and excited to get back on track.