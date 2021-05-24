Moving Comfort Womens Maia
Women’s MOVING COMFORT® MAIA II SPORTS BRA :: Sweat it up, enjoying amazing bounce-free support in this ever-popular sports bra with a new update to make it now better than ever, the Women’s Moving Comfort® Maia II Sports Bra. Rely on the superior coverage and underwire support you’ve loved with its original model, while getting even more protection and coverage in the new fabric that adds compression and sweat-stopping wicking. Slipping this sports bra on and off will be a breeze with its adjustable back closure, and you’ll shoulder maximum comfort with its gel padded straps.www.womenfitness.net