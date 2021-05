Sew a pair of track pants to wear for exercise – or skip the exercise and just wear them because they’re cute. So Sew Easy has a free pattern you can use to make them. They’ve got loose fit through the legs and a drawstring elastic waist for a comfortable fit. And because everything is made better with pockets, these pants have slanted pockets at the sides. The pattern comes in women’s sizes S through 3XL. Go to So Sew Easy for the free sewing pattern.