newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Owls Send 12 Athletes to NAIA National Track and Field Championships

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifiers for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced by the NAIA office. The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala. on May 26-28. The multi-events kick off the NAIA National Championships on Wednesday, May 26 with the men’s decathlon at 8 a.m. (Pacific). The heptathlon will kick things off on the women’s side and will start at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on May 26.

mybasin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark French
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Naia#Home Field#National Awards#Women In Tech#The Naia Men#All American#The Oregon Tech#Javelin#Hustlin Owls#Athletes#Vault#Ala#Pacific#Twelve Competitors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class

Alabama football has built a solid foundation for 2022 class https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/05/17/alabama-football-has-built-a-solid-foundation-for-2022-class/">. Alabama football has verbal commitments from six prospects in the 2022 recruiting class ahead of recruits being allowed to visit college campuses again on June 1st. The Tide will look to build on this solid group this summer by...
Gulf Shores, ALTroy Messenger

Lady Trojans advance to day two of Regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans did enough to advance to day two of the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores on Wednesday. The Trojans began the day with an 11-0 loss to Faith Academy. They stayed alive with a 9-1 win over Carroll. The Trojans were held to three hits...
Gulf Shores, ALTroy Messenger

Lady Trojans start regionals

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will begin play in the AHSAA South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores on Wednesday. After finishing in second place in the area tournament last week, the lady Trojans will begin the tournament against Area 2 winner Faith Academy in the second game of the day in Gulf shores.
Homewood, ALthehomewoodstar.com

Patriots, Cavs wrap up outdoor season

The Homewood High School track and field team completed the season at the Class 6A state outdoor meet in Gulf Shores on April 29-May 1. The Patriots boys finished sixth, compiling 30 points, while the girls placed eighth with 30.5 points. The girls were half a point from vaulting to fifth.
Baldwin County, ALThe Thomasville Times

My weekend trip to Baldwin County

I finally made it back to Baldwin County last week. Sweet Water was playing its third round Class 1A playoff baseball series at Robertsdale High School. About five miles away was a farm Silverhill where I took my horses, way back 30 years ago, to Ed Bernard’s field to play a weekend set of polo matches. On Friday morning, I […]
Gulf Shores, ALPosted by
AL.com

See top players, storylines for AHSAA softball regionals

Regional softball action begins on Wednesday for 208 AHSAA teams trying to win a spot in next week’s state championships in Oxford. The format is the same at all four sites — North Regional in Florence, West Regional in Tuscaloosa, East Regional in Troy and South Regional in Gulf Shores.
Gulf Shores, ALpac-12.com

Highlights: No. 2 USC unseats No. 1 UCLA to win the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

On a sunny Sunday afternoon in Gulf Shores, Alabama, No. 2 USC defeated No. 1 UCLA 3-1 to claim the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship. After Trojan wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 pairs, the dual was clinched by the No. 2 pair of Julia Scoles and Sammy Slater on a perfectly placed ace from Slater. The win was likely even sweeter for the Trojans as it came against their arch rivals, the Bruins, who were the reigning champions and beat our USC for the Pac-12 Championship earlier this month. The championship marked the 535th NCAA title for Pac-12 Conference programs.
Louisiana Statechatsports.com

LSU Stays Alive at NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. - The No. 4 LSU Beach Volleyball won its match against No. 3 FSU, 3-1, Saturday in the elimination round of the NCAA Championship. LSU will face the winner of the UCLA vs. Cal Poly match, scheduled for this afternoon, at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. LSU...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Beach Volleyball's Season Comes to an End With a Loss to LSU

Florida State 1, LSU 3 | Season Stats GULF SHORES, Ala. - The Florida State beach volleyball team (33-6) had their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon after losing 3-1 to LSU (27-8) in the second round of the loser's bracket. "The seniors on this team have been amazing,"...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Beach Begins Play in Gulf Shores Against Stanford

GULF SHORES, Ala. - The Florida State beach volleyball team begins play at the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores on Friday, May 7 at 1 pm ET against Stanford. The Seminoles enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed after going 32-4 in the regular season and earning their fifth straight...
Gulf Shores, ALusctrojans.com

USC Beach Volleyball Captures Fourth National Championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Second-seeded USC (30-4) won the 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded and No. 1-ranked UCLA (32-5) on Gulf Shores Beach on Sunday, May 9, to claim the program's fourth national crown. The championship is the 131st all-time team national title for...
Gulf Shores, ALusavolleyball.org

Several BNT Members Hail from NCAA Tournament programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (May 6, 2021) – The 2021 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship begins Thursday, May 7, and several U.S. Beach National Team players have ties to the programs that’ll compete for a title in Gulf Shores, Alabama. UCLA. Sarah Sponcil led the Bruins to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2018-19,...