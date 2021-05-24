Owls Send 12 Athletes to NAIA National Track and Field Championships

GULF SHORES, Ala. – The official final rosters and entry lists for all qualifiers for the 2021 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships have been announced by the NAIA office. The NAIA Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship hosted by the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission will take place at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium Complex in Gulf Shores, Ala. on May 26-28. The multi-events kick off the NAIA National Championships on Wednesday, May 26 with the men’s decathlon at 8 a.m. (Pacific). The heptathlon will kick things off on the women’s side and will start at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 1:10 p.m. on May 26.