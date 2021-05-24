newsbreak-logo
Oregon City library to reopen computer workstations

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 4 days ago
COVID-19 protocols still in place include mask mandate, maintaining physical distancing

Starting June 1, six physically distanced computer workstations will be available for public use in the Oregon City Public Library's Carnegie building, ending more than 14 months of no public access to the library computers.

Library patrons who are 13 or older can drop in during hold pickup hours to use a computer for a 30-minute session (time extensions based on computer availability). Reference staff will be available to assist with questions.

In response to current state guidelines, librarians will only allow one person to use a computer at a time. All stations will be cleaned between sessions.

On April 19, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR0G8_0a9NzXn400 the library stopped requiring patrons to make an appointment to pick up library holds.

Also on that date, shelves of new and popular materials became available for browsing as people come to the library to pick up their holds.

Additional COVID-19 safety protocols still in place will include mandating a mask, maintaining physical distancing, sanitizing hands before browsing materials and observing one-way traffic flow.

Current library hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and closed Sundays and federal holidays.

More information about changes at the library can be found at orcity.org/library, or you can troubleshoot library-card issues at go.lincc.org/faqs. If you have further questions about your account, call 503-657-8269 or email at occirc@orcity.org.

Related
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

220-year-old Oregon City oak designated as historic tree

Daughters of the American Revolution member Carinda Ingebretsen recognized for stewardshipWahkeena Chapter members of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on May 22 to celebrate their chaplain's tree being designated as historic by Clackamas County and city of Oregon City. DAR member Carinda Ingebretsen, a 65-year resident of the 110-year-old historic house at 412 Logus St., received an award in recognition of her valuable contribution to the protection, preservation and stewardship of heritage trees in Oregon City. Her property's approximately 220-year-old northern red oak can be found in the backyard and can also be seen by the public...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Embattled leader moves to Clackamas Education Service District

Oregon City Superintendent Larry Didway, under investigation by state officials, lands top job in countywide groupOregon City Superintendent Larry Didway will become the new leader of the Clackamas Education Service District on July 1, the CESD Board announced at its May 26 meeting. According to the new three-year contract, Didway will make $205,750 annually in the position replacing retiring CESD Superintendent Jada Rupley to lead the district providing various administrative services like printing and background checks for 10 school districts throughout Clackamas County. Didway is making $169,582 annually in his current position, having received a 3% raise in July 2020,...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Clackamas Community College to host virtual concert, theatre

End-of-term events include eclectic music, student performances on the Zoom stageClackamas Community College students will be featured in a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4 and virtual theatre performances at noon on June 10 and 7:30 p.m. on June 11. CCC's end-of-term music event is described as "an eclectic collection of choral, jazz, classical and electronic music performed by the chamber choir, wind ensemble and classical guitar ensemble." Student performances on the Zoom stage on June 10 will showcase a mix of standup comedy, an original two-person comedy act and the short play "Now We're Really Getting...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City Christian Church breaks ground on community center

Pastor Loren Larsen promises 14,800-square-foot space will be open to all youth.Oregon City Christian Church on May 16 broke ground on a 14,800-square-foot community center that will include two adult classrooms, a youth classroom, a Youth Hang Space and a gym. During the groundbreaking ceremony, more than 140 people of all ages brought their shovels to dig into the dirt, while enjoying ice cream sundaes with mini-shovel spoons. For Loren Larsen, the church's pastor, the groundbreaking provides the promise of another space for all Oregon City youth to hang out, for community events and for sports leagues to practice and...
Health ServicesPosted by
Oregon City News

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Retired Clackamas Fire chief hired in Hillsboro

Fred Charlton takes city's division training position, which is currently subject of complaintFred Charlton, who was the chief of the Clackamas Fire District until his May 1 retirement, is Hillsboro Fire's new division chief of training. Charlton's new position in Hillsboro is one subject of a retaliation and discrimination complaint against the city and two other top Hillsboro Fire officials by two current employees, who had applied for the role but weren't hired, according to the complaint. Clackamas Fire's leadership was criticized for its handling of the Riverside Fire last September, which burned nearly 150,000 acres in the Clackamas River...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

BottleDrop customers helping support Oregon City summer camps

Latest donation to Oregon City Parks Foundation to fund scholarships for low-income families.More organizations are lining up to help reduce barriers to accessing summer camps for Oregon City children who come from families with limited income. BottleDrop's parent organization, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), this month announced a $2,500 donation to the Oregon City Parks Foundation. Oregon City Parks Foundation's scholarship fund, created in late 2020, received $2,000 in March through a successful grant application to OnPoint Community Credit Union. Oregon City Garbage Co., aka B&B Leasing, donated another $1,000 to the foundation's Elyejah Dean Hauff Camp Fund, which...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

North Clackamas Woman's Club plans yard sale

June 4-5 event in Oregon City to benefit statewide chapter of Make A Wish Foundation.North Clackamas Woman's Club is planning a yard sale and bottle drop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5, at 19462 Sunset Springs Drive, Oregon City. Proceeds from the sale, along with funds generated by redeemable cans and bottles, will be donated to the Oregon Make A Wish Foundation, according to Mary Accettura, president of the Woman's Club. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Fearing unrest, Oregon City college campus to close Friday

Counterprotest planned to growing group of people waving flags at nearby intersection.After learning information of a potential unsanctioned rally, Clackamas Community College canceled all in-person classes this Friday in Oregon City. Milwaukie and Wilsonville campuses of CCC will remain open as usual, but police will be monitoring the Oregon City entrances of the college campus for those who need to access TriMet buses and the child care center. Remote classes and meetings will go on as normal, but all buildings will be closed Friday, May 21, in Oregon City. CCC announced the news on Wednesday, but the school did...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City artist lands grant for solo exhibition

Tammy Jo Wilson creating more paintings for show at Chemeketa Community College.Oregon City artist Tammy Jo Wilson received $1,500 this month from the Oregon Arts Commission to support her solo exhibition at Chemeketa Community College in Salem from Jan. 5 to Feb. 4, 2022. Wilson said she was excited to use the grant to support the creation of new artwork for the solo show. She added that the show will mostly consist of painting completed after the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, but that she might include the occasional pastel or older piece. "I have one painting in...
West Linn, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Falconer, West Linn volunteer highlight Happy Valley event

Community leaders, at-risk youth to share tips on how to work to benefit environment.Watershed workshops from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, will feature volunteers and community leaders sharing their tips on how to work to benefit the environment. Eagle Landing golf course, which will host the event, is the source of tributaries of Mt. Scott and Kellogg Creek watersheds. Clackamas Water Environmental Services-sponsored creek, wildlife and public education efforts will be showcased at the Aerie event center in Happy Valley. "Rivers of Life Center and our at-risk youth program have created nearly 2 miles of trails...
Oregon StatePosted by
Oregon City News

Oregon City voters call for change on school board

UPDATE: Unofficial results of May 18 election favor candidates who criticized ethical violations, delays in reopening schools.Oregon City voters called for change in schools on May 18 by electing candidates who have been outspoken in their criticism of school reopening delays. Michele Lee Stroh, Debbie Hays, Michael Canchola and Mandi Philpott have held joint campaign events together, and are "like minded" in their feeling that the school district needs a different direction. Stroh took on Martha Spiers after the school board chair supported delays in reopening schools and the Oregon Government Ethics Commission recently found violations. Unofficial election results in...
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Voters electing Chris Hawes to Clackamas Fire Board

James Brown and Greg Stoll are also running for Position 2 on Clackamas Fire's Board of Directors. Damascus resident Chris Hawes pulled ahead in the race for Position 2 on Clackamas Fire's board of directors. Results updated after 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, showed that Hawes received 41.8%; Damascus resident James Brown garnered 29%, and Oregon City resident Greg Stoll received 28.9%. The few ballots with signature-matching issues left to count won't affect the outcome of these unofficial results. Hawes, who works in construction management, was involved in the campaign to integrate Boring Fire with Clackamas Fire. Hawes' prior government...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Plaque commemorates McLoughlin Memorial Association founding

Oregon City club designed to preserve history gets honor exactly 112 years after it was started.Oregon City history boosters this month dedicated a new plaque commemorating the site of the McLoughlin Memorial Association's organization on May 9, 1909. MMA was formed to raise funds for moving the house of former Oregon City Mayor and "Father of Oregon" Dr. John McLoughlin. MMA owns and manages the Holmes House, opening the oldest American home in Oregon City. It also works in partnership with the National Parks Service to maintain and preserve the McLoughlin and Barclay houses. Placed on the former...
Oregon City, OR987thebull.com

New Park Dedicated For Local Hero In Oregon City

Oregon City, Ore. — The Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park Dedication Event was held Saturday. The event was a commemoration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism which officially opened the park and unveiled a granite memorial in Wood’s honor. Speakers included Rachel Lyles Smith, Oregon City Mayor, Kendall Reid, City of...
Columbian

Long lines return to COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oregon Convention Center

Demand for COVID-19 vaccine rebounded in a big way Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, leaving clinic staff shorthanded and metro-area residents with long waits. Sunday marked the first weekend day of operation at the Northeast Portland clinic since federal and state health officials approved vaccinations for kids age 12 to 15.
Oregon City, ORcanbyfirst.com

Willamette Falls Redevelopment Nets $800K Federal Grant

Plans to redevelop the former Blue Heron Paper mill in Oregon City got a boost this week as the federal government announced it is granting $800,000 to the property for brownfield assessment and cleanup. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regularly gives out funding to help assess and clean up such...
Oregon City, ORkptv.com

Oregon City dedicates new park to fallen Navy SEAL

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – The City of Oregon City dedicated a new park on Saturday to a former Navy SEAL member who died in the attack on Benghazi in September 2012. The city officially opened Tyrone S. Woods Memorial Park and unveiled a granite memorial in his honor at 14520 Meyers Road. The event was a nonpolitical commemoration of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville government formulating tentative plans for allowing outdoor events

City manager says the government intends to allow water features, local events like Concerts in the Park While most everything was shut down or relegated to Zoom last summer, the Wilsonville government is preparing to allow many of the city's summer staples to return in 2021. Plans have yet to be finalized, but City Manager Bryan Cosgrove recently directed staff to come up with a list of activities that could be open to the public this summer and said the city thinks amenities like water features and summer events like the Rotary Club of Wilsonville Concert Series and Movies...
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Oregon City News

Community college can't remove Dave Hunt from board

Clackamas elected official arrested for commercial sexual solicitation can remain in office even if convictedIn light of the arrest of Clackamas Community College board member Dave Hunt for commercial sexual solicitation, CCC President Tim Cook emailed students on May 7 to inform them that board members can't be terminated by the college. Hunt could still be removed through the state recall process that would require signatures of 3% of CCC district voters before setting the date for a special election. As first reported by Pamplin Media Group, the resident of the unincorporated Gladstone area was picked up in April during...