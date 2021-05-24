Oregon City library to reopen computer workstations

COVID-19 protocols still in place include mask mandate, maintaining physical distancing

Starting June 1, six physically distanced computer workstations will be available for public use in the Oregon City Public Library's Carnegie building, ending more than 14 months of no public access to the library computers.

Library patrons who are 13 or older can drop in during hold pickup hours to use a computer for a 30-minute session (time extensions based on computer availability). Reference staff will be available to assist with questions.

In response to current state guidelines, librarians will only allow one person to use a computer at a time. All stations will be cleaned between sessions.

On April 19, the library stopped requiring patrons to make an appointment to pick up library holds.

Also on that date, shelves of new and popular materials became available for browsing as people come to the library to pick up their holds.

Additional COVID-19 safety protocols still in place will include mandating a mask, maintaining physical distancing, sanitizing hands before browsing materials and observing one-way traffic flow.

Current library hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; and closed Sundays and federal holidays.

More information about changes at the library can be found at orcity.org/library, or you can troubleshoot library-card issues at go.lincc.org/faqs. If you have further questions about your account, call 503-657-8269 or email at occirc@orcity.org.