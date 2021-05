CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia midfielder Lia Godfrey was named to the second team on the United Soccer Coaches All-American team. Godfrey was one of two freshmen selected on all three All-American teams and becomes the 26th Cavalier to earn All-American honors in program history. Earlier this year, Godfrey was also named the ACC Freshman of the Year and was a second team All-ACC selection.