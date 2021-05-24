newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colton, OR

Behrens jumps to 'state' victory

By John Baker
Posted by 
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3uHw_0a9NwE5S00 The sophomore cleared 5-10 to win the high jump and avenge his only HJ loss of this shortened season

Colton's Ben Behrens captured the high jump title at the make-shift Class 2A state meet at Union High School May 22.

With no officially sanctioned OSAA state track meets available this year, coaches in all the classifications banded together for state-like meets throughout the state. The Class 2A meet was held in Union.

Behrens and East Linn Christian's Ethan Slayden both cleared 5-10 in the competition, but based on fewer misses, Behrens earned the state title. Behrens has been consistent this season, clearing 5-10 or better in four of the six meets he competed in.

His only loss this season came against Slayden in the district meet.

Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
3
Followers
73
Post
703
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hj#Union High School#Osaa#East Linn Christian#Behrens Jumps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Colton, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Late 'three' delivers win to Colton girls

Colton girls basketball gets off to a positive start with a seven-point run to close out win over Salem AcademyThe Colton Viking girl's basketball team got its 2021 season off to a good start with thrilling 35-33 win over Salem Academy May 25. And according to coach Val Wakefield, it was a tight affair from start to finish. "Game was close -- wire-to-wire, back-and-forth the whole game," Wakefield said. "Neither team extended their lead beyond two possessions." Colton took at 19-18 lead into the halftime locker room but were held to two points in the third quarter, setting up...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Cougars use defense to snag first win

After a pair of non-league losses, the Country Christian boys basketball team opens league play with winPutting the defensive clamps down proved fruitful for the Country Christian boys basketball team in a league-opening win against Grand View Christian Academy on May 25. The 34-26 win gave the Cougars their first victory after a pair of non-league defeats to open the season. In this one, though, Country Christian's defense did the talking. "Putting an emphasis on solid defense to start the game was my priority in the pre-game meeting, and they did just that," coach Dawson Nofziger said. "Jaxon Bafford got...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla girls drop OT thriller

While the Indians owned the free throw line, Corbett was lighting it up from beyond the arc for OT winFor the second straight game, the Molalla High girls basketball team dug itself a hole it couldn't quite climb out of. The result was a 48-46 overtime loss to Corbett on May 25. Molalla fell behind 11-6 in the first quarter, then 21-15 at the half before clawing its way back into the game. "Too familiar a theme in this short season – we dig a hole for ourselves then need to fight our way back," coach Phil Wiesner said....
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla girls drop hoops opener

The 2021 season opened with a 53-49 loss, but coach sees plenty to build on after such a long lay-offAfter getting off to a slow start, the Molalla High girls basketball team gave Madras all it could handle in its season opener Thursday. In the end, though, Madras made enough small runs to come away with a 53-49 win over Molalla. "It was a good first outing for being off the court for over 14 months, basically," coach Phil Wiesner said. "We got down 10-1 to start the game, but the girls battled back to trail by two (25-23)...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla boys hoops open with win

The Indians grab a hard-fought six-point victory over Madras to open its shortened 2021 hoops seasonThe Molalla boy's basketball team opened its season with a 47-41 win at Madras on May 18, the first of a home-and-home series with the White Buffaloes. "(We) played a slow paced game that was a close back-and-forth game," coach Aaron Boone said of his team's opener. "Defense was the primary focus for the first game of the season on the road, and we found several areas to build on in the season, working to reduce turnovers and take advantage of free throw opportunities." ...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla duo nab Class 4A tennis title

Doubles team of Hannah Nelzen and Alyssa Beatty roll through their season unbeaten, claim state titleIn a season and school year that had plenty of uncertainty, Molalla's No. 1 girls doubles tennis team were the model of consistency. The pair of Hannah Nelzen and Alyssa Beatty were unbeaten in league play, at the district tournament, and then rolled through state play to claim the Class 4A state doubles title Tuesday at Marist High School. "They are the first state champions in tennis for Molalla High School," coach Mike Clarke said. "With their points, we were also third (in team scoring)...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla tracksters have good district meet

The Indians came away with plenty of top-3 placings and now eye coaches-created state meet environmentThe Molalla boy's and girl's track teams put together some good performances May 14-15 at Madras High School during the Tri-Valley Conference District Meet. As teams, the boys scored 147 points, good enough for third behind Madras and North Marion; the girls tallied 103, which placed them fourth overall. Brayden Cunningham had a very good two days for the Indians, winning the 100 meters (11.34), 110 high hurdles (17.06) and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team, joining Gabriel Aasland, Antuan Peterson...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon Stateosubeavers.com

Beavers Grab First-Round Lead At NCAA Albuquerque Regional

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It was a great start for the Oregon State men's golf team at the NCAA Albuquerque Regional on Monday. The Beavers shot a 7-under 281 at the par-72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course and are in first place in the 14-team field with 36 holes to play. Texas...
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with 185 points, outpacing the field by nearly 60 points. The UO women collected five wins and finished as the meet runner-up with 151 points.
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Connecticut Sun parts ways with former Oregon State star Aleah Goodman

After being selected No. 30 overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun, Aleah Goodman’s time in Uncasville has come to an end. The Sun announced Monday that they have officially terminated Goodman’s contract, and activated Jasmine Thomas. Following the news, the former Oregon State guard took to Twitter to thank the team for the opportunity.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...