Behrens jumps to 'state' victory

The sophomore cleared 5-10 to win the high jump and avenge his only HJ loss of this shortened season

Colton's Ben Behrens captured the high jump title at the make-shift Class 2A state meet at Union High School May 22.

With no officially sanctioned OSAA state track meets available this year, coaches in all the classifications banded together for state-like meets throughout the state. The Class 2A meet was held in Union.

Behrens and East Linn Christian's Ethan Slayden both cleared 5-10 in the competition, but based on fewer misses, Behrens earned the state title. Behrens has been consistent this season, clearing 5-10 or better in four of the six meets he competed in.

His only loss this season came against Slayden in the district meet.