Homeowner's Airbnb 'Hobbit House' draws the ire of Warner Brothers
When Christina Le Comte listed her “Hobbit House” on Airbnb, she didn’t expect to receive a lawsuit threat from Warner Brothers. A British Columbia native, Le Comte purchased a ranch located in a rural town of Bridesville two hours away from the popular vacation city of Kelowna in 2020. Along with a lot of land, it comes with a side house fit fit for a hobbit — a stone, circular grotto built into the earth and surrounded by moss and grass. Le Comte put it up on Airbnb and called it ‘The Hobbit House” to attract visitors to the less-visited part of the Okanagan Valley.www.inman.com