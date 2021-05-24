The ACCC approves Salesforce’s proposal of acquiring Slack
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced that it won’t be opposing the proposed acquisition of Slack. The agency led by Rod Sims said that it is unlikely the acquisition might result in Salesforce preventing rivals of Slack in team collaboration solutions from competing effectively. It also said that the rival of Salesforce in customer relationship management (CRM) solutions will not be competitively disadvantaged.itmunch.com