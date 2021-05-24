3 Tips to Help You Jumpstart Your Summer Health and Wellness Goals

Follow these tips to have some summer fun without the post-vacation penny-pinching. I'll be honest: I'm pretty used to the hermit life, having lived it long before the pandemic started. But even I am ready to get out and have a little fun after being cooped up at home for over a year. And a summer vacation sounds fantastic. But that doesn't mean I'm willing to go hog wild on spending. You don't have to either. Here are a few of my top money-saving tips that can help you take an awesome vacation and still have money left in your wallet when you get home.