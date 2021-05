Like any great detective, I get hung up on the details. Take the last name of murder victim Erin McMenamin, for example. As far as I can tell she got her last name courtesy of her good-for-nothing father Kenny, currently in prison for shooting and injuring her ex-boyfriend and the alleged father of her child on the suspicion that he murdered her. (We’ll get back to that, believe me.) We also know that Kenny is close to his…brothers? cousins? let’s just say relations John and Billy. Their last name, however, is not McMenamin, it’s Ross.