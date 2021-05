Fire season has come a month early for some counties in Southern and Central Oregon, leading to preparations for what could be another major wildfire season. The Oregon Department of Forestry declared a Saturday start to fire season in Klamath and Lake counties, as reported by the Herald and News. Earlier red flag warnings, warmer temperatures and lack of rain have set the state up for what could be the worst drought in decades. That has fire officials prepping counties earlier than usual for abnormally dry weather and severe conditions that could lead to wildfires.