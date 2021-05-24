Dodge County Sheriff's Office looking to ID man who climbed water tower in Hayfield

(ABC 6 News) - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man after he climbed a water tower and live-streamed it on Snapchat. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a man decided to climb the Hayfield water tower last week and live-streamed it on Snapchat. The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying the man. The Dodge County Sheriff's office says that it would like to "properly welcome the man to the county with a trespassing ticket."