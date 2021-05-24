newsbreak-logo
Drinks

Anheuser-Busch InBev to offer summer experiences for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

By Rhodri Morgan
just-drinks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnheuser-Busch InBev is offering US consumers the chance to win holidays in a new campaign for its Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. The activation, entitled 'Vacation in this Ad', will be centred around QR codes found in TV and digital adverts for the brand. Eligible US residents can then scan these codes with their smartphone for the opportunity to win one of three holiday experiences for themselves and three others.

The Associated Press

Proof Point Spirited Seltzers, a New Line of Hard Seltzers Made With Real Spirits and Real Juice, Hits Shelves in Time for Summer

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Over the past few weeks, some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry – from award-winning recording artists and producers to celebrated actors and chefs – have been spotted in real life and on social media with a new drink in hand. Proof Point Spirited Seltzers, made with real spirits and a splash of real juice, have officially hit shelves in 27 states across the country.
Heineken, Hornell Brewing Co ready US summer push for Arizona Sunrise Hard Seltzer

Heineken and Arizona Beverages' owner Hornell Brewing Co are launching a summer-long marketing activation in the US for the Arizona Sunrise Hard Seltzer brand. The nationwide giveaway campaign, named '99 Days of Prizes', gives consumers the chance to win Arizona-branded goods including coolers, instant cameras and mini-fridges. To enter, LDA consumers scan a QR code on cans of Arizona Hard Seltzer.
Best Spiked Seltzers For Your Summer Barbecue

Forget sunglasses and white shorts — the hottest accessory to bring to a summer barbecue is a pack of spiked seltzers. Crisp, cool, and convenient, spiked seltzers are easily the best drink to pair with warmer days. While we look forward to a more social summer with our vaccinated pals, let V take care of the drink list. Here are the best bubbly bevs for summer soirées.
Summer-Ready Seltzer Packs

As the seltzer market continues to grow, Bud Light is setting itself apart with the launch of a new summer-ready seltzer pack that features four summer classics, made with cane sugar and natural flavors. These include the Peach Iced Tea, the Raspberry Iced ea, the Tangerine Iced Tea, and the Apple Iced Tea.
Tequiza Sunset: A History of Anheuser-Busch’s Agave-Infused Corona Killer That Wasn’t

It’s the turn of the century, and you’re at SeaWorld San Diego, a sprawling complex of saltwater semi-captivity that Anheuser-Busch, the country’s largest beer company, has owned for the past decade. But you don’t care about who owns the place. You’re just there because some guy who works for a beer brand you’ve barely heard of invited you and 300 other 21- to 25-year-olds to the compound to see some dolphins and drink some free suds. Is it weird that he hired a limo to drive you and a bunch of strangers to SeaWorld? Kind of, but hey — it’s Y2K, baby! Anything goes!
Black Winemaker Receives a Sizable Boost From Alcohol Giant %

Constellation Brands Inc.—a leading alcohol and beverage distributor—announced that it has acquired a minority stake in the fast-rising rosé label, La Fête du Rosé. According to the press release, the Black-owned brand, which was created by winemaker Donae Burston, caters to diverse drinkers who share common interests across travel, food, experiences, and wine. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Wine Spectator On The Rise Of “Better For You” Wines

The rise of the “better-for-you” wine segment has been among the bigger stories in the drinks business so far this year, with many of the top producers in the industry taking part, joined by a phalanx of ambitious up and comers. There’s no legal or agreed-upon definition of wines in this category, but they’re generally lower in alcohol, sugar, and calories and stress sustainability and/or transparency in ingredient labeling.
Bud Light Seltzer Introduces New Variety Packs for Summer

Bud Light is hoping to quench your thirst this summer with new variety packs of their Seltzer line. Their Seltzer Iced Tea Variety Pack includes classic flavors of peach, raspberry, tangerine and apple. As for their new limited-edition Mix Pack, seltzer lovers can enjoy the raspberry, peach, and apple drinks from the Iced Tea pack mixed in with original, black cherry, and strawberry lemonade drinks.
Bitburger targets younger consumers with cola-cider hybrid

German brewer Bitburger has launched a brace of ciders, including one flavoured with cola. Bitburger Cola-Cider Mix is a 4.3%-abv beverage that contains 70% cider and 30% cola. The hybrid has been produced in partnership with the Heil cidery in the Taunus mountains north of Frankfurt. The other product in...
Anheuser-Busch InBev ups ante in Constellation Brands, Corona legal row

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reiterated its dissatisfaction with Constellation Brands' use of the Corona name to launch a hard seltzer in the US. The brewing giant, which divested the US operations of Corona owner Grupo Modelo to Constellation nine years ago, issued a lawsuit against Constellation in February. A-B InBev, which completed the takeover of Modelo also in 2013, alleges Constellation breached the terms of their Corona licensing agreement when it released Corona Hard Seltzer in January.
Beer Market Size, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026 | BeijingYanjing Brewery, Carlsberg Group, Diageo PLC, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev

“The report on global Beer market contains crucial data and game plan of the critical business associations and gives information about their circumstance in the genuine scene close by their products, assessing plans, obligation to the market advancement and size of the associations. They give ideas about the major sectors...
Urban South Brewery Adds New Summer Flavors to Paradise Park Hard Seltzer Line

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Urban South Brewery is expanding its innovative line of hard seltzers, Paradise Park Hard Seltzer. Three new tropical flavors have joined the hard seltzer lineup for the summer season: Pina Colada, Aloha Punch and Passionfruit Orange Guava. Paradise Park Hard Seltzers are currently available in single-flavor six-packs or variety 12-packs at the New Orleans taproom and will soon be available in stores throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint (Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee).
Kiss Country 93.7

Dill Pickle Hard Seltzer Just in Time for Shreveport Summer

I have a friend who is obsessed with pickles, I am not a huge fan of pickles, to be honest here, however, I am all about supporting my buddies even if it means scoring the shelves of Shreveport-Bossier trying to get my hands on some pickle beer. After finding out about the latest development with hard seltzer I realize I will be going on a grand adventure to score this new hot commodity.
Craft Beer Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, Inc., Heineken N.V.

For building a wonderful Craft Beer Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.
Latest Research Report on Beer Market Overview 2021: Business Insights, Growth Factor and Regional Analysis | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer Co., Sapporo Breweries, Tsingtao Breweries, Asahi Breweries

The Global Beer Market Report Offers Business Outlook, Upcoming Emerging Market Trends, Latest Technology, Industry Challenges, And Forecast 2021-2029. The Beer Market research presents a study by combining primary as well as secondary research. The report gives visions into the key factors concerned with producing and limiting Beer market growth.