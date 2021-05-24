Anheuser-Busch InBev to offer summer experiences for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
Anheuser-Busch InBev is offering US consumers the chance to win holidays in a new campaign for its Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. The activation, entitled 'Vacation in this Ad', will be centred around QR codes found in TV and digital adverts for the brand. Eligible US residents can then scan these codes with their smartphone for the opportunity to win one of three holiday experiences for themselves and three others.www.just-drinks.com